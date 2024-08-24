Woman makes up story about being kidnapped to stay with friends

MERSING: Police have confirmed that a report of a local woman being kidnapped by an unknown person in Endau on Thursday at 5.23 pm was a false report.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said his team had received a report regarding the incident on the same day and the case was investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code.

He said following this, a search for a 24-year-old shop assistant was carried out involving, among others, information from the public, before she was found safe in the Rompin, Pahang.

“However, investigatiions found that the woman had provided false information of her ‘kidnapping’ to her family members because she had wanted to spend the night with her friends at the location where she was later found.

“The results of a preliminary urine test on the woman involved found that she was positive for methamphetamine, and the case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1953,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Razak said the woman together with two local men, aged 16 and 24, were detained to help in the investigation.

“A remand application against the three suspects was given for three days from today,” he said.

“At the same time, we advise the public against giving false information to civil servants as this is an offence that can be investigated under under Section 182 of the Penal Code.”

He also reminded the public not to make any speculations that could interfere with the investigation process.