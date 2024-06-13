Zayn Rayyan’s paternal grandparents may be released today - Lawyer

PETALING JAYA: The paternal grandparents of murdered Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin who were detained yesterday may be released today morning.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing the couple, stated that the police arrested them at their home in Subang Bestari after returning from the Petaling Jaya court complex yesterday.

“Zayn Rayyan’s grandparents will be brought to court this morning and will be released on police bail.

“I was informed that they were detained in Subang Bestari after returning from court and taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD).

“I then went to the IPD after being informed of the detention.

“I was told they were detained to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he was quoted as saying to Berita Harian.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, had earlier confirmed that the couple was detained yesterday (June 12) to assist in the investigations into Zayn Rayyan’s murder.

