Federal Gov’t actively addressing Labuan’s water, power supply issues: Mohd Zuki

LABUAN: The longstanding issues of frequent water and power supply disruptions in this duty-free island are being actively addressed, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He acknowledged the problem and emphasised that discussions are underway to find comprehensive solutions.

“We have heard about the many grievances about the water and power supply disruptions. Discussions are ongoing to resolve these issues and the solution has been identified.

“But the action needs time and we hope the people in Labuan can be together with us and be patient. God willing, the issues would come to an end,“ said Mohd Zuki, who was on a one-day working visit here today.

The visit included a briefing and discussions with the Water Department and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) at the Palau-Patau Power Stations to explore the best solutions involving relevant government agencies at both the federal and Sabah levels and Labuan.

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Labuan, citing an additional budget of more than RM300 million announced in the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024, specifically aimed at resolving water supply issues.

“The important part is to implement the order and utilise effectively the allocated budget. There are factors contributing to the water supply disruptions, including the existence of old pipes more than 30 years old,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister would come to Labuan to personally look into the problem.

Mood Zuki stressed that it was important for various stakeholders to collaborate in efforts to find lasting solutions to the water and electricity supply challenges facing Labuan.

The Madani Budget 2024 has provided an allocation of RM1.1 billion to resolve water supply issues in Kelantan, Sabah and Labuan.-Bernama