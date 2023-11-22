KPDN disposes of confiscated goods worth RM38.53m

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has disposed of various types of goods worth RM38.53 million seized from Jan 1 to Oct 31 nationwide.

KPDN secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar said the seizures were based on the ministry’s enforcement and inspections involving supply, price, anti-profiteering, leakage, piracy and counterfeit goods.

“In addition, RM8.22 million in compounds were issued involving 8,519 cases while 96 cases were prosecuted with a total fine of RM2.3 million for the same period,” he told a press conference here today.

Confiscated items related to printer ink were disposed of under the TrademarkS Act 2019 (Act 815) and the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 (Act 730) worth RM2.9 million involving nine cases.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sayuthi said a total of 713,745 premises were inspected nationwide and of that number, the ministry had taken action against 10,937 cases involving various offences with a confiscation value of RM82.14 million. -Bernama