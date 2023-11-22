Police receive bomb threats to international schools in Kajang, Penang

KAJANG: Kajang police confirmed receiving another report of a bomb threat at an international school here at about 8 am today.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the bomb threat email was dated Nov 21 but the school only noticed it early this morning.

He said further inspections and investigations are being carried out in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and the K9 tracker dogs have been deployed for security measures.

Mohd Zaid said upon receiving the report, the management was ordered to evacuate the school building and after a close inspection, no explosive or suspicious material was found.

“The police believe the bomb threat is false and the international school is, however, open as usual,” he told reporters at the Kajang District Police Headquarters here.

In PENANG, an international school in Batu Ferringhi also lodged a police report today after receiving a bomb threat via email, bringing the total of schools receiving such threats to three so far.

Northeast District Acting Police Chief Supt V. Saravanan said the school received a bomb threat via email at 9.42 am yesterday but made a police report at 9.22 am today.

“The school has received an email from an unknown individual (tasktstorrer@beeble.com) saying ‘explosives have been planted in the school,” he said here today.

Yesterday Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have said police received 19 reports about fake bomb threats sent via email to several private and government schools across the country.

In a media statement issued, he reportedly said seven reports were made in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (5), Johor (3), Penang (2) and one each in Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

The threat was sent via two email accounts using the name ‘taktstorer’ which means ‘troublemaker’ in German from the email service provider beeble.com. -Bernama