KUALA LUMPUR: 1,145 shoes have been seized from Vern’s Holdings Sdn Bhd following the controversial shoe logo that some claim resembles the Arabic script for the word “Allah.”

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the shoes were seized from Vern’s outlets in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Kedah and Penang, as reported by New Straits Times.

He explained that the Criminal Investigation Department will coordinate with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to determine whether it is the shoe model or whether it is the art of khat symbolising the word ‘Allah’.

Police will also be calling in the seller or manufacturer to assist in the investigation further.

The controversy began when a Facebook user shared a video of a pair of high-heeled shoes from the local brand Vern’s Holding Sdn Bhd, alleging that the logo on the sole resembled the word.

The shoe company Vern’s Holding has since apologised for the logo design, acknowledging shortcomings that could lead to misinterpretation and offence to many parties.

