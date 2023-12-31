20 Covid-19 cases detected among flood evacuees in Kelantan, Terengganu

JELI: A total of 20 Covid-19 cases were detected among flood evacuees at relief centres in Kelantan, Terengganu, from Dec 22 until yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said of the total, 15 cases were reported in Kelantan, while another five were in Terengganu.

“All the reported cases are in stable condition, with 17 cases falling into category two, two cases in category three, and one case in category four.

“The category four Covid-19 case involved a senior citizen with uncontrolled hypertension, however the patient was discharged from Jeli Hospital in Kelantan yesterday,” he told a press conference after visiting flood evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeli 1, here today.

Also present were Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli and Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

Elaborating, Dzulkefly said that so far, 297 medical teams, 286 health teams, 102 Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) teams, and 286 health literacy promotional teams have been deployed to relief centres in the flood-affected states to provide health services to flood victims.

“There is currently no need to mobilise additional personnel to the flood-affected states, but we are always ready to dispatch teams to the areas should the need arise.

“In addition, a total of 123 Psychological First Aid (PFA) have been conducted for the early detection of mental health problems to provide further treatment,” he said.

Dzulkefly added that the health team at the relief centres always conducts disease control and prevention activities such as inspecting food preparation equipment and the quality of drinking water, as well as eradicating mosquito breeding grounds to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. -Bernama