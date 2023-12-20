31 KL police contingent personnel sacked until November this year - Allaudeen

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 31 policemen, including officers, of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent, were sacked for various offences between January and November this year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the number saw a drop, from 40 during the corresponding period last year.

“Always carry out your duties with integrity because integrity not only reflects your image as police officers and members, but also symbolises the identity of the Royal Malaysia Police,“ he said when speaking at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent monthly gathering here, today.

Allaudeen said as frontliners, police officers and members need to improve their discipline and perform their duties according to standard operating procedures.

He also said that 93 policemen from the contingent were promoted from Corporal to Sergeant while 34 others to Sergeant Major.

“Promotion is not a glory but rather a trust and a responsibility. So, shoulder this trust and responsibility wholeheartedly and serve with professionalism and high integrity at all times,“ he added. - Bernama