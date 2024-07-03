36 families of Kampung Bunga Raya longhouse to get offer letters for houses tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will hand over offer letters for new houses to 36 out of 118 families from the Kampung Bunga Raya longhouse in Subang near here tomorrow.

State Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Papparaidu said the offer for the houses in Alam Perdana, Puncak Alam, is one of the steps taken by the state government since 2008 to address the 30-year-old issue of residents’ settlement in the area.

He said the offer letters were issued following applications made by the 36 families after a meeting he organised with the residents on Jan 5.

“I appeal to the heads of families or their heirs who have not made applications to come forward immediately to facilitate the process and finalise the handover of the offer letters for the new houses,“ he told a press conference in the lobby of the Selangor State Assembly building here today.

Papparaidu hoped no one would twist the issue as the state government was continuing to find ways to ensure all the families would get comfortable houses.

Earlier, the media reported that the Bunga Raya longhouse is a temporary settlement for the 118 families, who were relocated in 1993 following the Dahlia Housing Project in Section U5 here. - Bernama