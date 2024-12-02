430,000 litres of diesel worth over RM900,000 seized from tanker

KUCHING: The Sarawak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 430,000 litres of subsidised diesel valued at RM924,500 from a tanker in Sungai Sarawak barrage here yesterday.

Sarawak KPDN director Matthew Dominic Barin said the seizure was the result of a raid conducted by the Region 5 Marine Police.

“The total amount of seizures involved is estimated at RM5 million. Two men, including a Myanmar national, were arrested,“ he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for unlawful possession of controlled articles. - Bernama