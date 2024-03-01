Agong graces premiere screening of ‘Pendekar Awang Darah Indera Gajah’

PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the premiere screening of the film ‘Pendekar Awang Darah Indera Gajah’ at GSC cinema, IOI City Mall here, tonight.

Accompanied by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Studio Kembara Sdn Bhd executive chairman and film producer Abdul Rahman Mt Dali, His Majesty spent almost two hours watching the film with the cast, including Fattah Amin, Nur Fazura Sharifuddin and Nur Heliza Helmi.

Abdul Rahman, who is also the producer of the film ‘Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan’, expressed gratitude for the King’s willingness to attend the premiere of the sequel to the film, hoping that it would not only entertain but also instill a greater love for the country.

“This time, it also highlights the role of women in the struggle to defend the sovereignty of the country,“ he said in a statement released in conjunction with the premiere screening.

The film ‘Pendekar Awang Darah Indera Gajah’ is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on Jan 11.–Bernama