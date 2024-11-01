Arson attack on Beruas MP’s home: Police record statements from seven individuals

IPOH: Police have recorded statements from seven individuals regarding the arson attack on the residence of Berus Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham in Taman Semarak Jaya, Ayer Tawar, early yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, however, said no arrest was made so far.

“Police are also monitoring and increasing patrol around the MP’s residential area,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, he said the Perak Police were also in the midst of obtaining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area, in addition to technical assistance and statements from witnesses to identify the suspect.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.

Early yesterday morning, a “Molotov cocktail” was thrown into Ngeh’s residence, which caused a fire that destroyed one of his cars and damaged two others.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that the police are looking at various angles in their investigation into the alleged arson attack, including collecting intelligence information from the Special Branch and also public tip-offs.–Bernama