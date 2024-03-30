Awareness among e-Hailing youth on importance of contributing to Perkeso to be increased

MELAKA: Awareness among youths in the e-hailing sector on the importance of contributing to the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) will be increased to ensure their welfare, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said today.

He added that campaigns to encourage them to contribute have begun since last year to ensure that they and their families would be protected should any incident befall them.

“For Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency we started an initiative that allowed 50 food delivery riders to enjoy the benefit of free contributions and hopefully we can carry on with this effort,” he told Bernama after the flag off of a Ramadan Kembara convoy here today.

The convoy programme involved 200 food delivery riders delivering aid to 120 recipients in the Hang Tuah Jaya area, including asnaf, single mothers, people with disabilities and needy families.

“The aid today are basic food kits and raya cookies to reduce their burden in preparing for Hari Raya Aidilifitri,“ he added.