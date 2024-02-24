Body of woman found floating in pond in Ipoh

IPOH: The body of a woman was found floating on the edge of the pond at Bandar Lahat Mines here today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that the department received an emergency call to help the police retrieve the body of the victim, believed to be in her 20s, at about 10.20 am.

“We immediately deployed a team from the Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue station (BPP) to the scene of the incident and the body was found with an identity card,” he said in a statement.

He added that the team handed over the body to the police for further action and the operation concluded at 11.24 am. - Bernama