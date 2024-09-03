Bukit Aman CID Director urges personnel to protect confidentiality, identity of informants

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain has reminded police officers and personnel to maintain the confidentiality and protect the identity of informants in a case.

“There seems to be a lack of sensitivity in maintaining confidentiality and information...for example, calling in suspects and complainants on the same day. Informants need to be protected.

“I will discuss (this matter) with the deputy and chief of the criminal investigation department since they handle investigation matters. This will be improved not only in Kuala Lumpur but throughout the country,“ he said.

He said this when answering questions raised by members of the public attending the Joint Management Session of the Criminal Investigation Department with community members at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Community Centre Hall here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said the public’s level of trust in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) needs to be improved to ensure that the public will step forward to share information about criminal activities in their areas.

During the programme, Mohd Shuhaily said that engagement sessions would be expanded to other states to identify issues related to local crime.

He also said the sessions would enlighten senior officers including district police chiefs, heads of criminal investigation departments, and heads of district criminal investigation departments about the problems in their areas.

“I am just a mediator between what the Inspector-General of Police and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) leadership desire, and the community.

“The current leadership will focus more on the issues raised,“ he added, - Bernama