Charred remains of senior citizen found in Semporna fire incident

SEMPORNA: The charred remains of a 55-year-old man was found among the debris following a fire that consumed seven houses in Kampung Pinggiran Bakau here this morning.

Semporna Fire and Rescue station chief Madzlan Sarman said the non-Malaysian victim known as Ladin by villagers, was found in the toilet in his house at 11.16 am.

“We received a report at 9.02 am. We managed to control the blaze by 9.45 am, concluding operations around noon.

“The fire also ravaged a grocery store and two vehicles,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and assess the extent of the damage. -Bernama