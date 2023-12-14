Covid-19: MOH to issue directive for third booster dose soon - Health Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recommended a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine especially for vulnerable and high-risk groups following the recent increase in cases.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said there was a sufficient stock of vaccines available which were effective in protecting the public from mutated infections and new Covid-19 variants.

“The booster dose is necessary to protect vulnerable groups including the senior citizens and those with comorbidities who are susceptible to risks and harmful effects.

“I told the Cabinet yesterday about the current situation and that we should pay attention (to this),“ he told reporters after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

It was reported yesterday that a total of 12,757 Covid-19 cases were reported during the 49th Epidemiological Week from Dec 3 to 9, compared to 6,796 cases the previous week.

The rate of Covid-19 admissions (including patients suspected of Covid-19) to healthcare facilities for the use of non-critical beds and beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) each rose to 1.4 per cent in ME 49/2023 compared to the previous week.

Dzulkefly said the surge in cases was due the inter-state movement of people during the year-end holiday season and the weather conditions.

“We should wear a face mask when in crowded places and if experiencing symptoms,” he said.

On the need for tight screening at the country’s entry points, he said appropriate intervention and mitigation measures would be taken immediately if necessary.- Bernama