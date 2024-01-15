Deputy Transport Minister: No decision yet on proposal to hike school bus fares

MELAKA: The Ministry of Transport has received feedback from various parties regarding the proposal to increase school bus fare rates for the upcoming new academic session in March, but there has been no decision made on it so far.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (pix) said that the matter needs to be thoroughly studied as it involves various parties, especially parents, and at the moment, there have been no further discussions with any associations or school bus operators.

“The reality is that all of this needs to be studied because everyone has their role, especially parents, so we have not made any decisions about it.

“We have indeed received various suggestions, but it is still under study,“ he said when approached by reporters after the opening ceremony of the Training and Driving Test Circuit at the Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) Academy in Tiang Dua here today.

The ceremony, officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, was also attended by Road Transport Department director-general, Datuk Rospiagos Taha.

Yesterday, newspapers reported that school bus fares for the upcoming new academic session are expected to increase due to rising operating and maintenance costs, especially in urban areas such as the Klang Valley.

The Federation of Malaysian School Bus Associations president Amali Munif Rahmat was reported as saying that the price increase is not uniform and will depend on the operator as the party running the operation. -Bernama