Director of travel agency ordered to enter defence for advertising furada Haj package without valid licence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today ordered a director of a travel agency to enter his defence on a charge of advertising haj package services using furada visa (private haj visa) without having a valid licence from Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali made the order after finding that the prosecution succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against UC Travel Sdn Bhd director Agus Rizal Mat Ali, 52, at the end of the prosecution case.

“After hearing the testimony of eight prosecution witnesses as well as the arguments by the prosecution and the defence, the court found that the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie in the case.

“Therefore, the accused is ordered to enter his defence against the charge,” said the judge, adding that the accused has three options to do so.

They are to remain silent and not answer the charge, to testify under oath from the dock without being cross-examined by the prosecution or to testify under oath from the witness stand with the prosecution allowed to ask questions during cross-examination.

Lawyer Nik Mohamed Ikhwan Nik Mahamud, representing Agus Rizal, then informed the court that his client the accused informed that his client would testify under oath from the witness stand.

The court set Feb 23 and March 1 for the defence trial.

On Aug 9, 2022, Agus Rizal pleaded not guilty to advertising haj package services using furada visa for the season 2022M/1443H on the company’s Facebook page, claiming that he could organise travel for the pilgrimage to the holy land, while the company did not have a valid licence from TH to do so.

He was charged with committing the offence at his office at Platinum Walk, Jalan Langkawi 2, Danau Kota, here on May 9, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Tabung Haji Act 1995 and can be punished under Section 27 (2) of the same law which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Akmalzatul Mohd Nawi prosecuted in the case. - Bernama