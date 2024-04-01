Elderly man killed, granddaughter injured in motorcycle-4wd crash in Baling

ALOR SETAR: An elderly man was killed and his granddaughter injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was involved in an accident with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle on Jalan Kuala Pegang-Parit Panjang near Baling yesterday.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said Mohamad Norzizan Ismail, 61, from Kampung Lela, Kuala Pegang, died on the spot due to serious injuries, while his nine-year-old granddaughter Nur Damia Qaisara Norazlimi suffered head and body injuries in the 5.29 pm incident.

The accident occurred when the man and his granddaughter were travelling from Baling Hospital to Sik while the 4WD vehicle driven by a 63-year-old man was heading towards Parit Panjang from Kuala Pegang.

“Upon reaching Kampung Mengkuang Masjid, the 4WD vehicle made a right turn into a petrol station and the trailing motorcycle attempted to overtake but failed, causing it to crash into the right side of the vehicle.

“The 4WD vehicle driver escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsudin said the body has been sent to Kulim Hospital for post mortem while the injured victim has been taken to Baling Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama