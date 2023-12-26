Everyone picks Penang Island for its tourist sites, food... and the pesta

GEORGE TOWN: Several tourist locations in Penang, especially on the island, have been the focus of vacationers since Saturday following the long weekend holiday due to the Christmas Day celebration yesterday.

The masses, especially domestic tourists, choose the state not only because of its sunny skies and fair weather location and attractions but also for its legendary hawker fare, with nasi kandar the top pick.

In addition, a vacation to the island would not be complete without visiting the Pesta Pulau Pinang, which is currently in full swing.

Tourist Ahmad Affendi Mohd Razif, 35, his wife and their two children picked Penang, notably the beach in Batu Ferringhi, for a holiday in conjunction with the school holidays and the end-of-the-year splash.

The engineer, who lives in Shah Alam, Selangor, said that apart from many interesting places on the island, his family made the Pearl of the Orient their choice because they adore the taste of nasi kandar.

“I chose to holiday in Penang because I can drive directly to the island via the bridge and our accommodation other than in George Town, is definitely on the coastal area around Batu Ferringhi.

“We can play on the beach with various activities offered here such as horse-riding, jet skiing, banana boats and many more at reasonable prices,” he told Bernama today.

Another visitor, Nur Zahirah Zakaria, 40, said Penang has its own uniqueness and even the tourist spots are comparable to holiday locations abroad.

She and her children like Penang Hill the most because they can catch the funicular train with an ascending view of the island and sea and enjoy the picturesque scenery on the top of the island.

“I relish all my vacations within the country, for example on parts of the island that are surrounded by sea where the scenery is stunning, with reasonable hotel and food prices.

“Here too is a food paradise. It can be said that at all the food places that have gone viral, such as the shops selling nasi kandar, pasembor, cendol, laksa, it’s common to be jostling with queues of people who can’t wait to nip into the food,” said the teacher from Perlis, who is also a single mother.

As for Roshidah Ibrahim, 53, a Penang holiday means good food and drinks, but the inevitable main ‘dish’ is the Penang Festival, with its colourful activities and goods on sale there.

She said the Pesta is always on everyone’s lips, which her family, who live in Taiping, Perak, will not want to miss as they can shop for various products, especially those made in Penang.

“Since I was young, I have been visiting the Pesta Pulau Pinang every year, it’s fun because there are so many things to do, what’s the big idea of going abroad when there’s plenty to do here in the country... it’s better to shop here,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Hotel Association (MAH) Penang chapter chairman Tony Goh said throughout the school holidays and festive season this month, hotel bookings in the state have boomed, much so for hotels on the coast.

“For the weekend, there are hotels in coastal areas whose room bookings reach 100 per cent and for hotels in city areas, their bookings are tipping 80 to 90 per cent.

“This increased occupancy rate bodes well for the industry as we will continue to maintain the SOP to ensure that the surrounding area of the hotel is free from Covid-19,” he said. -Bernama