Fadhlina: Teachers can create meaningful ethical content for social media

IPOH: The Education Ministry (MOE) encourages teachers to create meaningful ethical content on social media that do not violate set guidelines.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said content can be educational, especially in helping students learn subjects and to create awareness about educators.

“So all teachers must comply with these guidelines,” she told reporters at the ministry’s Perak-level Jaulah Ramadan programme at Sekolah Raja Perempuan Taayah here today.

She was commenting on a statement made by Communication and Multimedia Content Forum (CMCF) president Rafiq Razali urging teachers to not turn their students into social media content, especially without their parents’ approval.

On the Jaulah Ramadan programme, Fadhlina said senior officials will attend the programme at 48 selected schools throughout the country.

“We hope the programme will strengthen ties between the ministry and school administrators, and allow students, especially Muslims, to appreciate the Ramadan month better,” she said, adding that the ministry will also look at allocations needed by schools to ensure the comfort of staff and students.

Fadhlina broke fast and conducted Maghrib prayers with programme attendees and presented donations to 150 asnaf and poor students from three schools. -Bernama