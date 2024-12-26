IN a heartwarming display of compassion, a phone shop owner in Malaysia went viral for extending kindness to a customer struggling with medical funds.

The moment, captured on TikTok by @bosslee_oe, melted the hearts of many online.

The video showed a customer walking into Boss Lee’s store, limping visibly.

ALSO READ: Local man’s year-long acts of kindness go viral, inspiring Malaysians to give back

“Today, I experienced a truly touching moment,” he shared in the video caption.

“A customer came to my shop with a Xiaomi 13 phone to sell. After asking him about it, I found out he wanted to sell his phone to get money for treating his leg.

“His leg was severely wounded due to diabetes, and he felt he had no choice but to sell his phone to afford the treatment,” he wrote.

“When I heard his story, I was almost brought to tears.”

Overcome with empathy, Boss Lee decided to help in a way the customer hadn’t expected.

“In the end, I told him, “Don’t sell your phone. I’ll give you the money to treat your leg.”

“At that moment, he broke down in tears after hearing what I said,” he stated.

“I also told him that if he ever faced difficulties, he could come to my shop or contact me anytime.

ALSO READ: Kind Malay woman saves stray pup from a drain, wins hearts online

“The truth is, there are still so many people out there who need help. I can only do what is within my ability to assist. I hope this friend finds healing and good health,” he said.

Netizens were moved by his gesture.

“Is your shop in Yong Peng? I’ll support your shop later, bro. Thank you for being a good person,” one user called MR commented.

Pija shared: “He also came to the pharmacy where I work. He only bought a pad to absorb the pus from his wound. Then, my boss also helped this uncle by giving him proper wound care supplies and gauze. It’s been a while since I last saw him.”

“May this boss always be blessed with abundant blessings. God bless you, tauke,” EvonNiey wrote.