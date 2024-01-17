Falling off Penang bridge incident: Police record statements from three individuals to assist investigation

GEORGE TOWN: The police have recorded statements from three individuals to assist in the investigation into the incident where a man and a woman fell into the sea at KM 2.8 (mainland bound) of the Penang Bridge here on Monday.

Penang police chief, Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said that the police have recorded statements from the woman who fell into the sea, a military personnel who rescued both victims, and the doctor who treated them.

“So far, the police have not recorded a statement from man, a police Inspector, who is still being treated at the Penang Hospital (HPP) for head injuries and is unable to move.

“The 37-year-old man also suffered a broken left shoulder,“ he said here today.

He added that further investigations are ongoing, and the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Yesterday, the media reported that the woman who fell into the sea at the location claimed to have been pushed by her 37-year-old male companion during an argument at the bridge layby.

Khaw was earlier reported as saying that based on the initial statement, the 40-year-old woman claimed to have been pushed by her 37-year-old partner, who is also a senior police officer but not stationed in the state.

In the 7:45 pm incident, a quick-thinking man who jumped into the sea from the Penang Bridge successfully rescued the man and a woman.

Earlier, the media had reported that before falling into the sea, the occupants of a Honda City car were believed to have had an argument in the stop area of the Penang Bridge. - Bernama