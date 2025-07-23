Petrol to cost RM1.99 for Malaysians under targeted subsidy plan

PETALING JAYA: The government will introduce a targeted subsidy for RON95 petrol, which will see the fuel priced at RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians by the end of September, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

He said the new subsidy system aims to ensure ordinary citizens continue to benefit while preventing misuse by ineligible groups, including foreigners who will pay market rates.

“The government guarantees that the rakyat will not be affected. Instead, the Anwar said this move will benefit about 18 million drivers and motorcyclists, including youth and gig workers.

He also highlighted that RON95 subsidies currently cost the government nearly RM20 billion a year.

“Although global oil prices have dropped, the unsubsidised price of RON95 remains around RM2.50 per litre.

“This approach helps reduce wastage and ensures subsidies reach those who truly need them,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar confirmed that foreign nationals will have to pay the unsubsidised market price for RON95 petrol.

