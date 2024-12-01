Fire razes seven houses, leaving eight families homeless

KOTA BHARU: Eight families were made homeless after their wooden houses in Jalan Sultanah Zainab here were destroyed by fire today.

One of the victims, Muhamad Haikal Hashim, 21, said he was alerted to the 8 am fire by his five-year-old brother, who jolted him from sleep.

“I rushed to the kitchen and saw the ceiling already on fire.

“I immediately grabbed my brother and dashed out of the house,” he said, adding that his parents were not at home then.

Muhamad Haikal, who alerted his neighbours, said the fire spread very fast and engulfed seven houses.

Another victim, Zarizi Dollah, 49, said many of his pet fish perished in the blaze but he was grateful for saving his brother, Khalid, 53, who is paralysed.

“On seeing the huge flames, I instructed one of my children to push my brother to safety in a wheelchair.

“However, all the ornamental fish projects that I have been culturing for the past few years were destroyed,” he said, estimating his loss at more than RM5,000.

Kota Bharu Fire and Rescue Station chief Zukri Shafie said 42 firemen reached the scene five minutes after getting an SOS call at 8.11 am and put out the fire at 9.04 am.

He said the fire had consumed almost 50 per cent of the property when they arrived.

Zukri said the cause of the fire and the losses suffered have yet to be ascertained. -Bernama