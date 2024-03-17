PETALING JAYA: Five men have been arrested in connection with the death of 61-year-old man in Johor Bahru.

Harian Metro reports that the man’s body was found at 10.51am on Saturday (March 16) with cuts all over his body.

Johor police chief M. Kumar S. Muthuvelu was quoted as saying that the five were arrested at different locations around Johor Bahru.

“Initial investigations found that the suspects are believed to be the victim’s acquaintances,“ M. Kumar said.

He added that the men were found to have various records of drug and criminal offences.

Application for remand of all five suspects is expected to be made today under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

