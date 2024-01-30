Flood: Last PPS closed in Johor, 495 people still at three PPS in Terengganu and Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: All flood relief centres (PPS) in Johor have been closed, while in Terengganu and Pahang, there are still 495 victims at three PPS in both states as of 6 am today.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the number of victims in Terengganu remains at 473 people from 157 families who are at two PPS in Dungun, while in Pahang, 22 people from five families are at a PPS in Rompin.

Checks at the Telemetry Station of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) found several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, and Terengganu still at a dangerous level.

They are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah at Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang at Bera, Cameron Highlands and Rompin in Pahang; Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah), as well as Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

NADMA also informed that 18 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and collapsed roads and slopes.

They include Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi Johor, Jalan Sungai Lembing, Pahang and Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. -Bernama