Floods: Two more states hit, 28,310 evacuees nationwide as of 6am - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor and Sabah have become the latest states to be hit by floods, taking the total to six states, with the number of evacuees as of 6am today rising to 28,310 people compared to 25,938 yesterday evening.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Kelantan remains the state with the highest number of evacuees at 17,466, who have been placed in 89 temporary relief centres, which is an increase compared to the 15,145 victims in 92 centres at 4pm yesterday.

In Terengganu, the number of victims reduced to 10,103 people in 113 centres compared to 10,199 evacuees housed at 125 centres yesterday evening, as Pahang also saw a drop in the number of evacuees with 485 people still sheltering in nine centres compared to 590 in 13 centres yesterday.

There is no change in Selangor, with four victims still placed at the relief centre in the Kuala Langat district.

In Sabah, 169 victims are placed in three relief centres while, in Johor, 83 evacuees are housed in one relief centre.

NADMA also reported that of the nine relief centres still open in Pahang, one of them, namely in Cameron Highlands, continued to house 87 victims from 17 families displaced due to a landslide incident.

Continuous rain is also expected to occur throughout Terengganu in the districts of Dungun and Kemaman; Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin); and Johor (Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi). - Bernama