ALOR STAR: A former player of the Kedah Sukma rugby team passed away after participating in a show match with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor yesterday evening.

According to Ragbi Online’s Facebook page, the player, Ahmad Zainol Osman suffered a heart attack during a match between the menteri besar’s selection team and the state selection in conjunction with the pre-Sukma AOR tournament at Suka Menanti Stadium here.

“The emergency medical team was able to stabilise his condition on the field and he regained consciousness before he was brought to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star.”

However, according to the statement, his condition detoriated when he was given treatment and he died at the hospital.

“May his soul be placed with the righteous,“ said the posting.