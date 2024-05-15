Unique coffee experiences

RENOWNED Japanese coffee chain % Arabica has expanded its footprint in Malaysia by inaugurating two coffee stores in Kuala Lumpur. These new outlets offer an immersive design that enhances coffee culture by elevating customer experience of enjoying their unique coffee concoctions.

The first store is located in the busy financial hub of TRX. This 565-square-foot space stands out with its unique “cylindrical laboratory” design. Created in collaboration with Tokyo-based design studio No.10, the store features an eye-catching circular counter and a Chemex chandelier. This concept not only showcases the artistry of coffee-making but also embodies the dynamic spirit of Kuala Lumpur.

The second store in Pavilion Damansara Heights pays tribute to Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage. Spread across 1,200 sq ft, this store is a partnership with Paris-based design firm Archiee. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Batu Caves, the store has a towering glass facade and intricate interiors. It offers patrons a sensory experience that celebrates the fusion of heritage and innovation.

Upping the ante

“Each store reflects our dedication to elevating the coffee experience while honouring Malaysia’s diverse cultural landscape,” explained % Arabica Malaysia head of operations Chong Hock Soon.

The company’s commitment to innovation is further highlighted by introducing a new menu item – % White Mocha. This luxurious drink combines creamy European White Chocolate with bold % Arabica Blend Espresso.

With the opening of these two stores, % Arabica invites coffee lovers and design enthusiasts to drop by for a touch of sensory delight. The company has plans to continue expanding its presence in Kuala Lumpur, with more outlets set to open in the coming months.