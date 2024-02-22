Helping less fortunate through love for art

PETALING JAYA: An art exhibition being held at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) until March 3 is drawing crowds with its display of over 70 paintings by 50 Malaysian artists.

Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung officiated at the Pameran Amal Karya Seni at UMMC on Monday.

Organised by Art Market Malaysia, its founder Rita Hatta said 30% of the sales from the exhibition will be donated to the needy, including UMMC patients.

She expressed confidence that more Malaysians will visit the exhibition and make purchases.

“Doing so will support the artists who are passionate about their work, UMMC patients who desperately need funds to cover expenses and other needy people,” she said.

Rita expressed disappointment and frustration that art is not widely appreciated in Malaysia, compared with other countries where artworks are collected and displayed in homes and offices.

“I reached out to government officials and some politicians, only to be told that there is no specific government entity to champion art in Malaysia.

“This is disappointing as art is a crucial aspect of our cultural landscape and needs to be encouraged and supported by the authorities.”

Rita, who has organised over 100 art exhibitions nationwide as well as in France and Australia to showcase the works of local artists, said art flourishes in other countries as a profitable industry, and is backed by established galleries and passionate patrons.

“Art dealers from some countries purchase paintings from Malaysian artists at low prices and resell them abroad for significant profits.

“Surely, there is a market abroad for Malaysian artists?

“Malaysia boasts many local artists who are still awaiting recognition,” she said.

Rita, who suffers from partial paralysis due to a stroke, said Art Market Malaysia also supports emerging artists in the country, and is assisting more than 10 disabled individuals earn a living by selling their works.

Amira Daniea Saiful Amri, 19, suffers from autism spectrum disorder. But according to her mother, she is exceptionally independent.

Her paintings, branded as Daniea Art, have captured much public attention.

Her mother Azlina Masdar said selling art has become challenging due to economic uncertainties and people becoming more selective with their purchases.

Despite this, Azlina hopes people will recognise her daughter’s talents and capabilities.

“It’s important that people see her as more than just autistic. Amira has unique abilities.

“Once, a charity run organiser fell in love with Daniea’s painting of the KLCC.

“Although I can’t disclose the exact figure, we sold it for several thousand ringgit, which was a blessing to us,” she said.

Danya Adriana Feri Pito Manda, 16, said she discovered her interest in painting when she turned 12.

“For me, it’s not so much about selling my paintings, but getting exposure and appreciation.”

Ganesh Govindasamy, 80, started painting in 1969, but gave up soon after because there were not many local buyers at the time, making it difficult for him to earn a living.

He said he started painting again in 2000 after rediscovering his passion.

“Painting makes my life more meaningful, and I find genuine enjoyment in the process,” he said.