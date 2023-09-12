HTAR to probe allegation of 22-cm guidewire left in patient’s blood vessel

SHAH ALAM: Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang is investigating an allegation of negligence of the hospital in leaving a guidewire in the blood vessel of a patient who had undergone treatment at the facility.

Its director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi, assured that every complaint would be investigated transparently by following the established procedures without neglecting patient rights.

“The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the patient or family to control the confidentiality of the information. The hospital will not compromise if negligence is found to have occurred while patients are receiving treatment at HTAR,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, a man uploaded a post on Facebook which went viral, claiming that the HTAR left a 22-centimetre-long wire in a blood vessel of a kidney patient. - Bernama