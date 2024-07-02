IGP issues stern reminder it’s an offence to receive money envelopes, angpau

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) has issued a stern reminder that it is a serious offense for police personnel to accept envelopes filled with money or ang pau.

“They receive a monthly salary. If they do not work in the police force) then they can receive ang pau from friends or family members in conjunction with any celebration.

“Before commencing their duties, every policeman is required to undergo a 15-minute briefing and inspection conducted by their supervisor as per the standard operating procedure of the police force,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launching of Op Selamat 21 and VSP 2.0 in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2024 at Persada PLUS, Subang, here today.

Razarudin highlighted that the inspection covers the verification of cash amounts carried by personnel, in addition to scrutinising their firearms and police patrol cars.

“For example, if the policeman has RM100 in his pocket money, then he needs to declare the cash. He must also declare any other item he is carrying.

“A good supervisor will conduct an inspection both before going on duty and after completion of duty,“ he said.

He said this procedure has been emphasised to all police commissioners, state police chiefs, district police chiefs, and senior police officers nationwide.

“They need to ensure the supervision of each officer and police personnel on duty in their respective administrations,“ he said.

In response to an incident involving a police officer in Kuala Lumpur who was purportedly found in possession of a significant sum of cash after completing duty, Razarudin stated that the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department is currently probing the matter.

Yesterday, the department’s director, Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, reported that they are conducting a thorough investigation into a police officer who was found in possession of several envelopes filled with cash from questionable sources. -Bernama