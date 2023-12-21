IWK: Mitigation measures taken at Sewage Treatment Plant following Puchong landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd has taken urgent mitigation measures at IWK’s Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Taman Wawasan, Puchong, due to the recent landslide following a heavy downpour last Saturday.

IWK in a statement today said after the incident, it promptly took action to drain out the flood waters carrying mud that had flooded the affected STP, leading to damages in IWK’s sewer pipelines within its compound.

“Clearing efforts had started since Sunday (Dec 17) and upon completion, the raw sewage will be diverted to an incoming chamber, followed by the treatment process,” it stated.

IWK said the company remains committed to its mandate to ensure that sewage is treated effectively and efficiently to protect public health and provide a cleaner and safer environment for all Malaysians.

On Dec 16, Jalan Wawasan was hit by a landslide which forced residents to evacuate their households and caused heavy damages to IWK’s nearby asset. -Bernama