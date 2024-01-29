JAIPk in process of digitising marriage, divorce and ruju’ certificates

IPOH: The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) is currently in the process of digitising ‘marriage, divorce, and ruju’ (reconciliation)’ (NCR) certificates, to make it easier for any couple to make a review or reference for related matters.

Its director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim said for the time being, more than 40,000 NCR certificates under the supervision of the Lenggong, Pengkalan Hulu and Selama District Religious Offices had undergone the digitisation process.

“It will be expanded in this two-year phase involving five other districts namely Kinta, Taiping, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung and Teluk Intan with an estimated total record of 460,000 documents.

“It is estimated that the number of (full) records available until today is between 500,000 to 700,000 documents kept in bindings and files at the District Islamic Religious Office and at the Office of the Chief Registrar of Marriages, Divorces and Ruju’ of Perak Muslims,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference in conjunction with JAIPk’s Executive Talk and 2024 New Year’s Address at Dewan Institut Tadbiran Islam Perak (INTIM) here, today.

Earlier, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad officiated the launch of My Digital NCR which was also attended by 500 guests, including JAIPk staff.

Harith Fadzilah said JAIPk expected the digitising process for all districts to be completed in three years.

“This process will take some time to complete because of the relatively large number (of documents) where we have begun digitising documents from as far back as 1920,“ he said.

In another development, he said JAIPk was currently in the process of implementing the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) ISO 37001:2016, which aims to prevent corruption, especially involving its staff.

“Through implementing this ABMS system, JAIPk will be more trusted in all its work processes carried out for the community because it is based on a comprehensive system and recognised by the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM),“ he said. -Bernama