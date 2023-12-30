Jeli JKR to construct temporary road in Kg Seberang Janggut

KOTA BHARU: The Public Works Department (JKR) is taking immediate follow-up action following the road collapse in Kampung Seberang Janggut here yesterday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he had been informed that the affected road comes under the purview of the Jeli district office.

“The Jeli JKR team, along with the district officer, has also gone to the affected area to assess the current situation and plans for a temporary road are underway to ensure the villagers are not cut off,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said he was made to understand that the allocation for the repair and construction of the temporary road would be requested by the district officer from the State Development Office.

“I request the cooperation of all parties to always be cautious and follow all instructions from the authorities to ensure the safety of everyone, especially during the current weather conditions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jeli Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Adni Ibrahim said a total of 200 victims from 40 families were cut off due to the incident, adding that food supplies have been sent to the affected villagers. - Bernama