JKM channels aid to man and mother living in squalor in Ipoh

IPOH: The Kinta District Social Welfare Office (PKMD) will approve two forms of aid amounting to RM900 per month to a man and his mother who live in a squalor flat full of rubbish and excrement in Taman Silibin here.

Perak Women, Family, Social Welfare, Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Committee chairman, Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said State General Assistance scheme aid amounting to RM400 will be given to Erwan Dahari, 46, as well as Senior Citizen Assistance of RM500 to his mother Miram Kadir, 77.

She said the Kinta PKMD had also handed over an emergency fund to Erwan who is categorised as a mentally disabled person (OKU).

“The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) in collaboration with non-governmental organization, Pertubuhan Puteri Kebajikan will identify a rental house that is more suitable for the man and his mother.

“Based on JKM’s assistance amounting to RM900 a month including Baitulmal’s assistance of RM500 will enable the two to live in a more comfortable place,“ she said in a statement tonight.

Salbiah said Erwan suffered from mild depression and did not allow his mother to be admitted to a welfare home and was willing to take care of his mother.

The media previously reported that the son and mother were living in a house filled with rubbish and faeces for the past seven years.

According to reports, Erwan, who is the second child of the three brothers, said he was willing to quit working in a factory to take care of his old, sick and senile mother.

Erwan said they only depended on Baitulmal assistance of RM300 and it was not enough because they had to pay house rent amounting to RM250 in addition to paying utility bills such as water and electricity and buying food. - Bernama