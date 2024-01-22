JKR completes RM1.57m upgrade project for Dewan Sri Labuan

LABUAN: The Labuan Public Works Department (JKR) has concluded the extensive upgrading project on Dewan Sri Labuan with a cost of RM1.57 million.

Labuan JKR director Mohd Faizul Ali Hanapiah said the project began in early 2023 and was completed in December of the same year.

The project included critical aspects such as replacing the floor, roofing, cabling and electrical components.

“The successful completion of these upgrading works is not only a significant milestone for the Labuan JKR workforce but also a boon for the local community,” he said at the inauguration ceremony of the enhanced Dewan Sri Labuan today, officiated by Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Constructed in 2003 on the Labuan JKR premises, the multifunctional community hall is equipped with various facilities such as a badminton court, a stage, a gymnasium, changing rooms, Wifi amenities and washrooms.

Mohd Faizul said the Labuan JKR has also submitted an application to Ahmad for the construction of new staff quarters and maintenance (including repainting) of the existing quarters, as well as the procurement of a backhoe loader and a mobile skylift to facilitate its technical staff in maintaining the 142km of roads and 2,107 streetlights on the island. - Bernama