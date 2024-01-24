JKR retiree fined RM30,000 for cheating

IPOH: The Sessions Court today fined a retired civil servant RM30,000 in default three months jail for cheating an individual over a work permit application 12 years ago.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin handed down the sentence on Ahmad Zainuddin Bontak, 65, after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The man was charged with deceiving Badrul Hisham Hadan, 52, by encouraging him to hand over RM30,000 to help with the application for a sandstone material work permit in the state, when there was no application done.

The former general assistant with JKR’s mechanical branch committed the offence at McDonald’s Jalan Tambun, Sunway City Ipoh at about 11 am on Oct 19, 2012.

The charge, under Section 415 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 417 of the same Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Maziyah Mansor prosecuted while Ahmad Zainuddin was unrepresented. - Bernama