JOHOR Bahru has emerged as the city with the fastest mobile internet speeds in Malaysia, according to the Speedtest Global Index.

The report, under the Median Country and City Speeds, ranks both mobile and fixed broadband connections worldwide and it places Malaysia 28th for mobile speeds at 85.59 Mbps and 41st for fixed broadband speeds at 113.89 Mbps.

Among the cities globally, Johor Bahru leads Malaysia, clocking an average mobile speed of 149.01 Mbps, securing the 25th rank worldwide, a leap from its previous 33rd position. The city’s fixed broadband speed of 142.07 Mbps also places it at 47th position in the global rankings.

Meanwhile, the nation’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, trails behind Johor Bahru with the city’s average mobile speed of 145.45 Mbps ranks it 27th globally, not far behind its southern counterpart but its fixed broadband speed of 108.49 Mbps placed it way down at the 65th spot.

Qatar currently holds the title for the country with the fastest mobile speed at 286.42 Mbps, while Singapore with the fastest fixed broadband at 286.66 Mbps. When it comes to cities, Ar-Rayyan in Qatar tops the list with 417.17 Mbps, followed closely by Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at 336.57 Mbps.

