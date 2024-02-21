Johor targets reviving one abandoned and five sick projects this year - Mohd Jafni

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government aims to revive one abandoned and five sick projects across four districts this year, with an estimated property value exceeding RM700 million.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, revealed that these projects involve a total of 1,928 housing units.

He said all the projects are slated for completion through the collaboration of various parties, including the State Housing Development Corporation of Johor (PKPJ), 16 local authorities, and technical agencies, under the Sick and Abandoned Project Monitoring Committee.

“In 2022 and 2023, the state government completed five ailing projects valued at approximately RM300 million. This year, we target the completion of five more sick projects and one abandoned project,“ he announced.

“From three years ago to the end of this year, the property value of such projects, both completed and ongoing, will reach RM1 billion, involving 3,500 units,“ he said at a media conference after chairing the Homebuyer Review Committee (HRC) meeting at Residensi Larkin Indah here today.

Also present were PR1MA Malaysia group chief executive officer and board member, Datuk Seri Mohd Nazri Md Shariff and PKPJ chief operating officer, Dr. Mohd Shahrizan Sahid.

Mohd Jafni listed the five sick projects as Taman Sri Unas Permai, Muar; Taman Desa, Tangkak; Taman Residensi Larkin Indah and Taman Molek Perdana, Johor Bahru; and Taman Impiana Kulai, Kulai, involving a total of 1,538 houses.

The stalled project in Taman Kulai Utama involves 390 units, he added.

Earlier, he presented the Vacant Possession certificates to a portion of buyers of Residensi Larkin Indah, a project that had been delayed for over two years.

According to him, the residence, situated on 2.81 hectares of land, comprises a total of 174 units, with facilities such as daycare, prayer room, kindergarten, playground, and badminton court.

It is one of six PR1MA projects in Johor, along with Residensi Taman Nusantara, Residensi Kota Tinggi, Residensi Layangkasa, Residensi Tebrau, and Residensi Pelangi Indah. - Bernama