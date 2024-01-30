Kelantan police will not compromise on ‘one of our own’ in investigation of rape case

PASIR MAS: Kelantan police will not compromise on the case of an investigating officer with the rank of Inspector, who allegedly raped a woman when she came to lodge a report at his office at the Tumpat police headquarters (IPD) last Sunday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the IPD would conduct a more thorough investigation against the 38-year-old officer.

“He (the suspect) is now remanded for seven days starting today to be investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

“The suspect will also be investigated under disciplinary offences and the public needs to look at the matter as a whole and give police an opportunity to conduct further investigations,” he said after presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (Medal for Heroic Service) to 109 police officers and retirees at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Commenting further on the rape report, Muhamad Zaki said a preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred when the 23-year-old victim appeared as a witness for an investigation related to an extortion case at Tumpat IPD.

“The victim, who sells cosmetic products online, went to the Tumpat IPD as a witness and at the time of the (rape) incident, there was no one (else) there,” he said.

In another development, Muhamad Zaki said that in the statewide Op Tapis, an integrated screening operation which was conducted from Jan 24 to 28, the Kelantan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department managed to arrest a total of 328 people for various offences.

“The suspects, aged between 15 and 65, comprised 311 local citizens and 17 foreigners. Drugs including cannabis, pil kuda and Eramin 5, worth RM376,000 were seized,” he said. -Bernama