Malaysia, Kyrgyz republic to enhance collaboration in TVET, Stem Education - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic have agreed to enhance collaboration in education, particularly in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post, said the topic was discussed during his meeting with Muratbek Azymbakiev, the Foreign Policy advisor to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya today.

“In relation to the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), Malaysia has agreed to provide additional training to participants from the Kyrgyz Republic in diverse fields,“ he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the meeting addressed the appointment of a special advisor from Malaysia to assist in the economic development of the Central Asian country.

He informed that Malaysia has identified several potential candidates and is currently in the process of shortlisting them for the role.

Anwar added that Muratbek also brought a letter and gifts from the Kyrgyz Republic’s President and Cabinet Ministers Chairman.

“I express hope for the continued strengthening of bilateral relations in the future,“ he said.

During the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the country, his counterpart, Akylbek Zhaparov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, expressed interest in Malaysia appointing an advisor to their government.