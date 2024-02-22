Malaysia’s 5G adoption rate at 29.9 pct, almost 10.07 mln subscribers as of Jan 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has recorded almost 10.07 million 5G service subscriptions, representing an adoption rate of 29.9 per cent, as of Jan 31, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

However, he said all mobile network operators must be more sensitive and responsible towards the needs of their users in the future.

“With greater speed and technology also comes responsibility. So my wish is all mobile network operators henceforth will be also more sensitive to the needs of our users.

“We have to provide fast, reliable and cheaper Internet as well as better technology, but this must also come with better service,” he said in his speech at the Maxis 5G-Advanced Trial Showcase here today.

Besides today’s showcase, the Maxis 5G-Advanced trial will also be part of the Malaysian Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb 26 to 28.

Meanwhile, at a media conference later, Fahmi said all telecommunication companies (telcos) in Malaysia will participate in the congress, including several other local companies.

He said this will mark the first time that the country is participating with the involvement of all telcos under one pavilion.

“This is expected to be the country’s largest attendance at MWC. The delegation involves all telcos and a number of other companies,” he said.

MWC Barcelona 2024 organised by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) will be attended by industry players from various sectors and backgrounds as well as senior government officials from all over the world.

The GSMA Ministerial Programme will be a forum for policymakers to discuss current issues in the telecommunication industry.

For the 2023 edition, GSMA attracted the participation of 151 countries and 45 international organisations.-Bernama