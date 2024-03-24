Man dies after car skids, catches fire in Teluk Intan

IPOH: A man was found dead inside a car, that is believed to have skidded and caught fire, at the roadside in Kampung Ayer Hitam, Batu 13, Teluk Intan about 100 kilometres from here.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a report about the incident at 9.33pm on Saturday (March 23).

“Personnel from the Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station and the Volunteer Fire Brigade of Batu 12 Teluk Intan, along with fire engines, were immediately dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, the team found a Perodua Myvi off-road, 80 per cent ablaze, with a male victim inside,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the team applied the RECEO technique to rescue and extinguish the fire, and the operation ended at 11.27pm.

Medical personnel verified the victim’s death and the body was handed over to the police for investigation.

