Man jailed, fined for insulting post on ‘Allah’ socks issue via FB

PETALING JAYA: A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today over a Facebook posting deemed insulting to Islam concerning the controversial sales of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

According to FMT, Chiok Wai Loong was subsequently sentenced by sessions judge Suzana Hussain to six months in prison, and fined RM12,000 with an additional three-month sentence should he fail to settle the fine.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Datuk Seri Shuhaily Zain said Chiok had been arrested in Cheras on Wednesday and had been placed under remand until Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a separate case at the Kota Kinabalu sessions court yesterday, another man pleaded guilty to a similar charge and was sentenced to six months in jail along with a RM15,000 fine.

Ricky Shane Cagampang, 33, was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act for misusing network facilities by posting the comment through his Facebook account at 12.05pm on March 17.

Yesterday, Chiok posted an apology on his Facebook account: “I apologise to all Muslims and anyone who feels hurt by my post. I am deeply saddened and regretful for my actions.”

On March 20, photographs of the socks sold at KK Mart Bandar Sunway surfaced on social media, sparking controversy within the Muslim community and prompting Umno Youth to call for a nationwide boycott of the retail chain.

