MITI, MARii to undertake mid-term review of National Automotive Policy 2020

SERDANG: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), together with Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), will be undertaking a mid-term review of the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020).

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the review would take into account the rapid advancements in automotive technology, particularly in the realm of energy-efficient vehicles (EEV) and electric vehicles (EV).

“The consultation process will be comprehensive, covering key stakeholders to address industry concerns and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

“Our goal is not only to stay relevant but also to strive for excellence in promoting a thriving Malaysian automotive ecosystem,” he said during the official launching of Malaysia Autoshow 2024 at MAEPS Serdang here today.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted that the ministry is also looking forward to the outcomes of initiatives, namely the National EV Project by Perodua, the EV production by Proton, and the development of the game-changing Automotive High-Tech Valley (ATHV) by DRB-Hicom.

“We have clear plans to help develop them into global champions.

“Alongside endeavours by international brand manufacturers based here, I feel that the vision to make Malaysia an automotive export hub is highly achievable, (as this) will propel our automotive ecosystem to new heights,” he added.

Meanwhile, upon officially launching the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, Tengku Zafrul announced that the seventh edition of the automotive exhibition has been officially recognised as the country’s largest international auto show by the Malaysia Book of Records.

“This year’s auto show features one of the strongest line-ups ever, with more than 200 exhibitors showcasing more than 500 models.

“Notably, there is also a significant increase in the number of EV brands -- for both passenger cars and two-wheelers,” the minister added.

Organised by MARii, Malaysia Autoshow 2024 opens its door to public patrons from May 22-26, 2024, and is expected to witness 45 car and bike launches, along with extended test drive and test ride routes and a dedicated 4x4 offroad track.

Among the highlights of the event is the showcase of key technologies that have emerged in line with the policy objectives, including the introduction of more affordable EV in the market, catering to both cars and motorcycles.