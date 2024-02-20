Mohd Na’im: Mosques, surau urged to be creative with Ramadan programmes

PUTRAJAYA: Mosques and surau under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) are advised to be more creative in conducting activities throughout the upcoming Ramadan month to attract the public, especially the youth.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said this is to ensure mosques and surau continue to be enlivened throughout Ramadan.

“The chairman and committee members of mosques and surau need to come up with activities beyond the usual iftar and sahur events to encourage more people to come,” he told reporters after launching the Federal Territories Pre-Ramadan Seminar along with the UNITY Blue Print and the DAWANITY application here today.

To encourage the organisation of engaging programmes in mosques and surau, Mohd Na’im said JAWI will announce relevant incentives on March 5.

“These incentives are part of JAWI’s initiative to encourage and motivate mosque and surau committees to diversify their programmes,” he said.

He further said that the programmes should have a positive impact on shaping the MADANI society.

“We cannot simply organise programmes without clear objectives. It is essential to conduct evaluations to ensure that each programme effectively meets its goals,” he said. -Bernama