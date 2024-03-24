Muay Thai association president charged with intimidation, assault

KOTA BHARU: The president of a Muay Thai association, bearing the title ‘Datuk,‘ pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to two charges of criminal intimidation and assault against a man.

Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani, 56, allegedly threatened to kill his acquaintance, Mohd Alhafis Mohamed, 40, with a knife, intending to instill him with fear, in front of a restaurant at Wisma Gemilang, Kampung Langgar, here, on Jan 6.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The accused is also charged with intentionally causing injury to Mohd Alhafis at the same place and date under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to one-year imprisonment, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Syahmi Yazid suggested bail of RM10,000 for both charges with the additional condition that the accused refrain from intimidating the victim and witnesses.

Messrs Azahir Surainie & Azizan Ariff sought a lesser bail, citing that their client, Mohd Fared, a father of four school-going children, has heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes, and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Judge Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety for both charges and the additional conditions as requested by the prosecution, setting May 15 for the next case mention.